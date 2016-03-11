版本:
Russia must qualify for Olympics by mid-July - Sports Minister

MOSCOW, March 11 Russian athletes will be unable to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games if a ban on their participation is not lifted by mid-July, Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko told Reuters on Friday.

"If we are talking about the point of no return, it is after July 20 when the Russian Olympic Committee should confirm its team," Mutko said (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)

