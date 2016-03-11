Russian sports minister Mutko says Russia has done enough to meet IAAF terms

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 11 Russia has already done enough to meet the terms set by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for lifting a ban on its athletes in international competitions, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday.
The IAAF said earlier on Friday that Russia had "significant work to do" before the association would be willing to lift the ban, increasing the prospects of Russian athletes not being able to compete in the Rio Olympics. (Reporting By Jack Stubbs, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday