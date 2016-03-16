版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 21:15 BJT

Russia hopes athletics federation will be reinstated in May

MOSCOW, March 16 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday he hoped the Russian Athletics Federation would be reinstated by the sport's governing body in May.

Mutko was speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)

