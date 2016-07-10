Athletics- IAAF turns down 67 Russian applications to compete internationally

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 10 The IAAF's Doping Review Board has turned down applications from 67 Russian athletes to compete internationally as individuals following a blanket ban on the country's track and field athletes for systematic doping.
The All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) said in a statement on Saturday it was informed by the sport's governing body IAAF that only one application, from long jumper Darya Klishina, was approved.
"The rest of the 67 athletes who have been approved by the ARAF's board as they have fulfilled the federation's criteria to compete in the Olympics have been refused," ARAF said on its website (www.rusathletics.com). (Reporting by Dimitriy Rogovitskiy, Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.