版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 3月 11日 星期五 23:49 BJT

Athletics-IAAF needs more time to investigate Russia's anti-doping progress

MONACO, March 11 The IAAF needs more time to investigate Russia'n anti-doping progress before this year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the world athletics ruling body's President Sebastian Coe said on Friday.

Russia will not be reinstated to the IAAF at this stage. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐