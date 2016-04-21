Doping-Russia's Olympic athletics slot to be decided in June

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
LONDON, April 21 Russia's participation in the Rio Olympics' athletics programme is likely to be decided on June 17 after the International Association of Athletics Federations announced its next Council meeting for that date, in Vienna.
Russia is currently banned from all athletics after a series of doping scandals and has to convince the IAAF that it has put in place measures to show improvement in its anti-doping operation and a "change of culture."
The Olympic athletics programme begins on Aug. 12, and if the Council does readmit Russia to the sport, most of its athletes would probably have only a matter of weeks to achieve the qualifying marks required for participation.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.