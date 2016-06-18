Athletics-IOC backs IAAF decision to uphold Russian athlete ban

LONDON, June 18 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) dented any slim hopes that Russian athletes might have had of competing at the Rio Games in August by backing the IAAF's decision to uphold its ban on the country for systematic doping.

The IOC said in a statement on Saturday it "fully respects" Friday's ruling by world athletics' governing body (IAAF) to maintain its suspension of the Russians.

The IOC added "the eligibility of athletes in any international competition including the Olympic Games is a matter for the respective international federation." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alexander Smith)