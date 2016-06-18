Athletics-IOC backs IAAF decision to uphold Russian athlete ban

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, June 18 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) dented any slim hopes that Russian athletes might have had of competing at the Rio Games in August by backing the IAAF's decision to uphold its ban on the country for systematic doping.
The IOC said in a statement on Saturday it "fully respects" Friday's ruling by world athletics' governing body (IAAF) to maintain its suspension of the Russians.
The IOC added "the eligibility of athletes in any international competition including the Olympic Games is a matter for the respective international federation." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alexander Smith)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.