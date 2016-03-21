Russia says positive meldonium tests not related to Rio preparations -TASS

MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday positive meldonium tests in Russian athletics were not related to preparations for the 2016 Olympic Games, TASS news agency reported.

"A monitoring system for athletics is under way and working normally," TASS quoted Mutko as saying. "Everyone who is preparing for the games is being monitored. But the issue of meldonium is a separate issue."

