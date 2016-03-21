Russia says positive meldonium tests not related to Rio preparations -TASS

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday positive meldonium tests in Russian athletics were not related to preparations for the 2016 Olympic Games, TASS news agency reported.
"A monitoring system for athletics is under way and working normally," TASS quoted Mutko as saying. "Everyone who is preparing for the games is being monitored. But the issue of meldonium is a separate issue."
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday