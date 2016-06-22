Athletics-Olympic walk champion Schwazer fails another doping test

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
ROME, June 22 Italy's 2008 Olympic 50km race walk champion Alex Schwazer, who returned from a doping ban to win the world championship title last month, has tested positive again for a banned substance, Italy's athletics federation said on Wednesday.
"There has been a notice of a violation," a spokesman said but could not confirm newspaper reports that the positive was the result of a re-test of a January sample, taken after Schwazer had qualified for the Rio De Janeiro Olympics.
Schwazer, who also won the European 20km title in 2010, served a ban of three years nine months after admitting using the blood-booster EPO in 2012 and now faces a life ban from the sport.
An assistant to one of his coaches said Schwazer would hold a news conference later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Steve Scherer, editing by Mitch Phillips)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.