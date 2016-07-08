Athletics-Former Olympic walk champion Schwazer banned for doping

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
ROME, July 8 Italy's 2008 Olympic 50km walk champion Alex Schwazer has been suspended after a repeat analysis confirmed he tested positive for a banned substance, his lawyer said on Friday.
Schwazer, who was suspended for three years and nine months after admitting he used the blood booster erythropoietin (EPO) in 2012, now faces a life ban from the sport.
The athlete, who won the world 50km title in Rome this year, tested positive in May for a steroid that he said he had not knowingly taken.
The repeat analysis has also proved to be positive, Schwazer's lawyer told the Italian news agency ANSA, adding that he had been banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
Gerhard Brandstaetter said he would appeal against the suspension immediately, adding that his client's urine sample must have been tampered with.
However, the July 18 deadline for Olympic entry gives Schwazer very little time to get into next month's Rio Games.
His trainer, Sandro Donati, said the walker was the victim of "sporting homicide" by the IAAF.
Before Schwazer's 2012 ban and exclusion from that year's London Games, he was a hero in Italy for winning Olympic gold, having beaten a 20-year record set by Russian Vyacheslav Ivanenko by more than a minute. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.