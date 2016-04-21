Doping-WADA suspends Beijing anti-doping laboratory

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
April 21 Beijing's National Anti-Doping laboratory was suspended for a maximum of four months by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday after failing to comply with international standards.
"The suspension, which takes effect immediately, prohibits the laboratory from carrying out any WADA-related anti-doping activities including all analyses of urine and blood samples," WADA said in a statement.
The laboratory has 21 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.