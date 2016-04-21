版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 06:44 BJT

Doping-WADA suspends Beijing anti-doping laboratory

April 21 Beijing's National Anti-Doping laboratory was suspended for a maximum of four months by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday after failing to comply with international standards.

"The suspension, which takes effect immediately, prohibits the laboratory from carrying out any WADA-related anti-doping activities including all analyses of urine and blood samples," WADA said in a statement.

The laboratory has 21 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Alan Baldwin)

