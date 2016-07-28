Olympics-Cycling-Three Russians withdrawn, three probed, 11 eligible for Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 28 Three Russian cyclists have been withdrawn from the Rio Games by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), three riders are under investigation by the sport's world governing body and 11 are eligible to compete, the UCI said on Thursday.
"The UCI, through the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), is in the process of identifying relevant rider samples and is in close dialogue with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) to move forward with these cases immediately," the governing body said in a statement, referring to the riders under investigation.
"Three other riders who have previously been sanctioned for Anti-Doping Rule Violations have been withdrawn by the ROC," the UCI said, adding that 11 other Russian riders were eligible to compete at the next month's Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.