2016年 7月 27日

Olympics-Fencing-Russian fencing team cleared to compete at Rio -agency

MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's fencing team has been cleared by the sport's governing federation (FIE) to take part in the Olympic Games in Rio, R-Sport news agency cited the FIE as saying on Wednesday.

(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

