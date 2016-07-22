Gorbachev calls on IOC not to ban Russia from Rio Olympics

MOSCOW, July 22 Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Friday called on the International Olympic Committee to resist calls to ban Russia from the Rio Olympics in response to doping allegations.

In an open letter to committee president Thomas Bach and other IOC members, he said he was deeply concerned by the possibility the innocent would be punished along with the guilty.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday recommended that the IOC and International Paralympic Committee should consider banning all athletes entered by the Russian Olympic Committee for next month's Rio Olympics. (Reporting By Jack Stubbs, writing by Jason Bush)