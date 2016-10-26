Doping-WADA says second McLaren report due in early December

Oct 26 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday that a second report from Richard McLaren, whose initial probe confirmed allegations of a broad doping scheme in Russian sport, will be released in early December.

WADA did not say what the 'McLaren Investigation Report, Part II' would focus on but some reports have suggested the Canadian lawyer could provide the doping agency with a future roadmap against doping.

The original McLaren report, released in July, was one of two commissioned by WADA over the last year which revealed widespread state-sponsored doping in Russian sport.

The first, released last November, alleged widespread corruption and collusion that added up to a state-sponsored drugs culture in Russian athletics.

The early December report will arrive a little over three months after the International Olympic Committee blamed WADA for the uncertainty surrounding Russian athletes at the Rio de Janeiro Games. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)