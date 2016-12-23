版本:
IOC starts disciplinary procedures against 28 Russian athletes

ZURICH Dec 23 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is launching disciplinary cases against all 28 Russian athletes implicated in the manipulation of urine samples collected at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, it said on Friday.

The step follows publication of a World Anti-Doping Agency report this month that found more than 1,000 Russian competitors across more than 30 sports were involved in an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests over the course of five years. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
