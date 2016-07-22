Olympics-Turkish weightlifter Ozkan ordered to return 2008 Olympics medal

July 22 Turkish weightlifter Sibel Ozkan has been disqualified retroactively from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games due to doping offences and ordered to return the silver medal she won there, the IOC said on Friday.

The 28-year-old Ozkan, who competed in the 48-kilogram category, tested positive for the banned substance Stanozolol. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Hugh Lawson)