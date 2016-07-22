Olympics-Turkish weightlifter Ozkan ordered to return 2008 Olympics medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 22 Turkish weightlifter Sibel Ozkan has been disqualified retroactively from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games due to doping offences and ordered to return the silver medal she won there, the IOC said on Friday.
The 28-year-old Ozkan, who competed in the 48-kilogram category, tested positive for the banned substance Stanozolol. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.