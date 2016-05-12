Doping-WADA committee recommends Kenya declared non-compliant

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MONTREAL May 12 The World Anti-Doping Agency's compliance review committee unanimously recommended on Wednesday that Kenya be found in non-compliance with the WADA Code with immediate effect.
WADA said the committee cited issues with Kenya's new legislation which it says is not in line with the WADA code. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Montreal; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.