2016年 5月 13日 星期五 01:28 BJT

Doping-WADA committee recommends Kenya declared non-compliant

MONTREAL May 12 The World Anti-Doping Agency's compliance review committee unanimously recommended on Wednesday that Kenya be found in non-compliance with the WADA Code with immediate effect.

WADA said the committee cited issues with Kenya's new legislation which it says is not in line with the WADA code. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Montreal; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)

