Doping-WADA gives Kenya another month's grace - source

NAIROBI, April 7 Kenya has been handed a one-month extension to comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code and thereby avoid any possible future sanctions, an official told Reuters on Thursday.

A source at the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) said that WADA had granted the extention to allow time for a new anti-doping Bill to go through Parliament and that formal confirmation was expected later in the day.

(Editing by: Mitch Phillips)

