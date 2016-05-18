Kenya says it "well on the way" to fixing anti-doping law in time for Rio

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
NAIROBI May 18 Kenya is "well on the way" to complying with the code of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the government said on Wednesday after discussions to fix an anti-doping law whose shortcomings threatened Kenya's participation at the Rio Olympics.
A Kenyan delegation including the foreign and sports ministers held talks with WADA in Canada on Tuesday after the agency declared last week that the law pushed through parliament in April still left Kenya non-compliant with its code. (Additional reporting by Isaack Omulo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday