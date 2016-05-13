Athletics-Kenya told by anti-doping agency how to fix law -minister

NAIROBI May 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which on Thursday declared Kenya non-compliant with its code, has told the East African country what areas of its anti-doping law need to be changed to meet requirements, Kenya's sports minister told local media.

"WADA have attached the areas of the act which they want to be rewritten or rectified for us to regain full compliance ASAP," Sports Minister Hassan Wario said in a statement Citizen TV said had been sent to it and other media outlets.

The minister added that "as soon as parliament reviews these highlighted bits of legislation we are fully compliant. No ban was mentioned in the body of the letter." (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Ossian Shine)