Kenya seeks urgent talks with WADA over doping declaration

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
NAIROBI May 13 Kenya has requested an urgent meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the sports minister said on Friday, after the East African nation was judged non-compliant with the WADA code and put at risk of missing the Rio Olympics.
"Kenya has sought an urgent meeting with WADA to review the main areas of concern and to secure a review of its decision," Sports Minister Hassan Wario told a news conference.
Kenyan officials could travel to WADA's Canadian headquarters at the weekend, he added. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gareth Jones)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.