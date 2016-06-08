Kremlin: We will treat all unfounded doping allegations as slander - RIA

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MOSCOW, June 8 Russia will treat all unfounded allegations of doping against its sportspeople as slander, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.
Referring to genuine doping cases which have already been proven, Peskov said: "All this does not mean that we are ready to accept any unfounded allegations, any unsubstantiated accusations."
Any new wider allegations not underpinned by hard evidence would be treated as "absolute slander," said Peskov. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.