版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 00:52 BJT

Russian sports minister says ready to drop plans for Rio Games visit- TASS

MOSCOW, July 19 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday he was ready to cancel plans to visit the Rio Olympic Games in August, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

His commend were aired after the International Olympic Committee said it will not grant Olympic accreditation to any Russian official implicated in a doping report and would "explore legal options" to ban Russia from the games .

"For me, the main thing is that our team attends the Olympic Games," Mutko was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐