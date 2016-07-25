Olympics-Egypt's javelin hopeful banned after doping test

CAIRO, July 25 Egypt's Olympic hopeful Ihab Abdelrahman, a silver medallist in the men's javelin at last year's world championship, has been suspended for failing a doping test.

"We received news that Ihab has failed a doping test. We have asked for sample B to be tested. We hope the result is negative," Egyptian Olympic Committee president Hisham Hatab told Reuters.

Abdelrahman has protested his innocence in a television interview.

"I am a million percent innocent," he said. "I have been taking food supplements since 2013 and passed every previous test.

"I feel I'm in a nightmare. It's impossible I have put myself in this situation.

"I did urine and blood tests in February and the results were negative. I was also tested in May and the result was negative. Why is this the only positive result? Why did this happen at this time."

Egypt's anti-doping authority NADO said Abdelrahman was tested in April and his A sample gave a positive reading at a lab in Barcelona.

