Russian athletics chief: We did everything possible to ensure Rio place - R-sport

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 21 Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the head of the Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF), said on Thursday his organisation had done everything it could to ensure Russian athletes were able to compete at the Rio Olympics, the R-Sport news agency cited him as saying.
He was speaking after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland said it had rejected Russia's appeal against the exclusion of its track and field athletes from the Rio Games starting on Aug. 5. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.