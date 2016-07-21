Russian athletics chief: We did everything possible to ensure Rio place - R-sport

MOSCOW, July 21 Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the head of the Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF), said on Thursday his organisation had done everything it could to ensure Russian athletes were able to compete at the Rio Olympics, the R-Sport news agency cited him as saying.

He was speaking after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland said it had rejected Russia's appeal against the exclusion of its track and field athletes from the Rio Games starting on Aug. 5. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)