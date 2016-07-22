版本:
Olympics-IOC announces 45 failed tests from Beijing and London

July 22 Forty-five athletes have failed dope tests after their samples from the Beijing 2008 Olympics and London 2012 were reanalysed, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.

"The new reanalysis once again shows the commitment of the IOC in the fight against doping," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)

