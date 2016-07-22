Olympics-IOC announces 45 failed tests from Beijing and London

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 22 Forty-five athletes have failed dope tests after their samples from the Beijing 2008 Olympics and London 2012 were reanalysed, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.
"The new reanalysis once again shows the commitment of the IOC in the fight against doping," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.