Kremlin says regrets decision by court on Russian athletes

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 21 The Kremlin said on Thursday it deeply regretted that the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected a legal challenge by a group of Russian track-and-field athletes against their exclusion from the Rio Olympic Games.
"I certainly regret such a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which refers to absolutely all of our athletes (who filed the claims)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.
"The principle of collective responsibility is hardly acceptable," Peskov said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.