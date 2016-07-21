Kremlin says regrets decision by court on Russian athletes

MOSCOW, July 21 The Kremlin said on Thursday it deeply regretted that the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected a legal challenge by a group of Russian track-and-field athletes against their exclusion from the Rio Olympic Games.

"I certainly regret such a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which refers to absolutely all of our athletes (who filed the claims)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

"The principle of collective responsibility is hardly acceptable," Peskov said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)