2016年 5月 27日 星期五 19:26 BJT

Doping-IOC says 23 from 2012 Olympics test positive in rechecks

BERLIN May 27 A total of 23 athletes from five sports tested positive for banned drugs in re-checks of 265 samples from the London 2012 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

Last week the organisation found 31 athletes from six sports who could be banned from the Rio de Janeiro Games in August after failing doping tests when 454 samples were re-examined from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

