Russia sports minister says regrets court ruling on Rio ban: Ifax

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 21 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday he regretted that the Court of Arbitration in Sport rejected a legal challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics, Interfax news agency reported.
"I regret this decision," the agency quoted Mutko as saying. "Unfortunately, a certain precedent has been established for collective responsibility," for doping violations by individual sportspeople.
Mutko said Russian officials will consider what steps to take in the light of the court's decision, and that things could not be left as they are, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.