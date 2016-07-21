Russia sports minister says regrets court ruling on Rio ban: Ifax

MOSCOW, July 21 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday he regretted that the Court of Arbitration in Sport rejected a legal challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics, Interfax news agency reported.

"I regret this decision," the agency quoted Mutko as saying. "Unfortunately, a certain precedent has been established for collective responsibility," for doping violations by individual sportspeople.

Mutko said Russian officials will consider what steps to take in the light of the court's decision, and that things could not be left as they are, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)