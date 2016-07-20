Russian Olympic chief rules out Rio boycott

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 20 Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov said on Wednesday Russia was categorically against boycotting the Rio Games and to do so would cause a split in the Olympic movement.
Zhukov said the majority of international sporting federations supported Russian athletes participating in the Games and comments by U.S. officials calling for a blanket doping ban were aimed at pressurising the International Olympic Committee. (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.