奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 21:12 BJT

Russian Olympic chief rules out Rio boycott

MOSCOW, July 20 Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov said on Wednesday Russia was categorically against boycotting the Rio Games and to do so would cause a split in the Olympic movement.

Zhukov said the majority of international sporting federations supported Russian athletes participating in the Games and comments by U.S. officials calling for a blanket doping ban were aimed at pressurising the International Olympic Committee. (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by)

