Olympics-Pentathlon-Two Russians banned from Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, July 26 Russian modern pentathletes Maksim Kutsov and Ilia Frolov have been barred from the Rio Olympics because of prior anti-doping offenses, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.
In a statement the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) said its executive board had made the decision based on the findings of last week's Mclaren report which exposed a state-run doping programme across Russian sport.
Both athletes were named in the report.
"The Russian Modern Pentathlon Federation (RMPF) has been informed that, as a result, Maksim Kustov and Ilia Frolov are no longer eligible to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games," UIPM said in a statement.
"Maksim Kustov had been entered as a member of the Russia team and Ilia Frolov had been named as a reserve." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.