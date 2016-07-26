Putin to meet Russia's Olympic team on Wednesday - agencies

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 26 President Vladimir Putin will meet Russia's Olympic team on Wednesday before they head off to the games in Rio, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Tuesday.
The meeting had originally been planned for July 22, but was postponed amid a widening doping scandal which saw Russian track-and-field athletes banned from the games along with sportspeople from other disciplines. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Valdimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.