FACTBOX-Doping-Reaction to McLaren report into Russian doping

LONDON, July 18 An independent commission report, led by Canadian law professor and sports lawyer Richard McLaren, published on Monday revealed evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

McLaren, who was a member of WADA's independent commission which last year exposed widespread doping and corruption in Russian athletics, said the Russian Ministry of Sport oversaw the manipulation of athletes' analytical results and sample swapping.

Here are some reactions from the world of sport:

TRAVIS TYGART (CEO of USADA)

"The McLaren Report has concluded, beyond a reasonable doubt, a mind-blowing level of corruption within both Russian sport and government that goes right to the field of play... and most importantly, our hearts go out to athletes from all over the world who were robbed of their Olympic dreams.

"Looking forward, we must come together as an international community -- comprised of those who truly believe in the spirit of Olympism -- to ensure this unprecedented level of criminality never again threatens the sports we cherish."

IOC PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH

"The findings of the report show a shocking and unprecedented attack on the integrity of sport and on the Olympic Games. Therefore, the IOC will not hesitate to take the toughest sanctions available against any individual or organisation implicated."

PHILIP CRAVEN, PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE (IPC)

"We are truly shocked, appalled and deeply saddened at the extent of the state sponsored doping programme implemented in Russia ahead of Sochi 2014. The findings of the McLaren report mark a very dark day for sport.

"Once we have the further details we have requested from both parties, the IPC Governing Board will convene for a telephone conference. The Board will discuss the findings of the report and decide what relevant action needs to be taken to protect clean athletes competing in Paralympic sport.

"This may include provisional measures and sanctions with regards to the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games."

SCOTT BLACKMAN, UNITED STATES OLYMPIC COMMITTEE CEO

"The McClaren Report confirms what we have stated previously: the current anti-doping system is broken and urgently requires the attention of everyone interested in protecting clean athletes.

"We look forward to working with the IOC, WADA and the entire Olympic family to address the flaws in the current system so that a uniform approach to anti-doping can be implemented and enforced around the world.

"In the meantime, we are focused on preparing Team USA to compete at the upcoming Rio Games and will rely on the IOC, WADA and the international federations to impose sanctions that are appropriate in relation to the magnitude of these offenses, and that give clean athletes some measure of comfort that they will be competing on a level playing field in Rio."

NICOLE SAPSTEAD, CEO OF UK ANTI-DOPING

"Now is the time for the entire sporting community to come together to find a way forward and ensure that the right processes, legislation and safeguards are in place to protect the rights of all athletes to clean, fair and honest competition." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)