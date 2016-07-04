Rowing-Russian rowers to appeal Rio doping ban at CAS - TASS

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 4 The Russian Rowing Federation (RRF) plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to contest a doping ban barring its men's quadruple sculls crew from the Rio Olympics, TASS news agency reported on Monday.
One of the crew members, Sergei Fedorovtsev, provided a urine sample at an out-of-competition test conducted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on May 17 and tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine.
"The lawyers of the Russian Olympic Committee have already started to prepare the documents, we will launch an appeal to CAS," TASS quoted RRF president Veniamin But as saying.
CAS is already mediating efforts to settle a dispute between Russia, its athletes and the governing body of world athletics over their participation in the Rio Olympic Games. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.