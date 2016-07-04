Rowing-Russian rowers to appeal Rio doping ban at CAS - TASS

MOSCOW, July 4 The Russian Rowing Federation (RRF) plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to contest a doping ban barring its men's quadruple sculls crew from the Rio Olympics, TASS news agency reported on Monday.

One of the crew members, Sergei Fedorovtsev, provided a urine sample at an out-of-competition test conducted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on May 17 and tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine.

"The lawyers of the Russian Olympic Committee have already started to prepare the documents, we will launch an appeal to CAS," TASS quoted RRF president Veniamin But as saying.

CAS is already mediating efforts to settle a dispute between Russia, its athletes and the governing body of world athletics over their participation in the Rio Olympic Games. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)