Russian Athletics Federation considering CAS appeal against IAAF ban -R-Sport

MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's Athletics Federation (ARAF) is considering appealing its ban by the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, R-Sport news agency cited ARAF General Secretary Mikhail Butov as saying on Friday.

Butov said Russia needed to employ all legal means to ensure that Russian athletes competed at the Olympic Games, R-Sport reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)