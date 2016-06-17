Russian Athletics Federation considering CAS appeal against IAAF ban -R-Sport

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's Athletics Federation (ARAF) is considering appealing its ban by the IAAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, R-Sport news agency cited ARAF General Secretary Mikhail Butov as saying on Friday.
Butov said Russia needed to employ all legal means to ensure that Russian athletes competed at the Olympic Games, R-Sport reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.