版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一 18:59 BJT

Russian sports minister says 67 athletes appeal to CAS - Ifx

MOSCOW, June 27 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Monday that 67 athletes have filed legal suits to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a doping ban from international competition, Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐