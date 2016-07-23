版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 23日 星期六 21:10 BJT

Russian athletes have only 1 percent chance of going to Rio -TASS cites minister

MOSCOW, July 23 There is just a one percent probability that the International Olympic Committee will allow Russian track-and-field athletes to take part in the Rio Olympics, TASS news agency quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Saturday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected on Thursday Russia's appeal against a doping ban for its entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐