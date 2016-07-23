Russian athletes have only 1 percent chance of going to Rio -TASS cites minister

MOSCOW, July 23 There is just a one percent probability that the International Olympic Committee will allow Russian track-and-field athletes to take part in the Rio Olympics, TASS news agency quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Saturday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected on Thursday Russia's appeal against a doping ban for its entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics.

