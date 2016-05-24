版本:
Russia says won't allow athletes caught doping into team for Rio Olympics

MOSCOW May 24 Russia's athletics federation said in a statement on Tuesday that it would not allow athletes who had been caught doping in previous years into the Russian team for the Rio Olympics.

The Russian Olympic Committee said earlier on Tuesday that it had been informed by the International Olympic Committee that re-tests of samples from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing showed positive results for 14 Russian athletes. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Ed Osmond)

