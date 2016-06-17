版本:
Russian Athletics Federation confirms IAAF ban upheld - TASS

MOSCOW, June 17 The Russian Athletics Association confirmed on Friday that its suspension by the International Association of Athletics Federations had been upheld, TASS news agency reported.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

