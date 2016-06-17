Athletics-IAAF votes to keep Russia banned ahead of Rio games - Sky News sources

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
VIENNA, June 17 Russia's ban from athletics was maintained by the sport's governing body on Friday, Sky News reported, quoting unnamed sources, leaving the country's hopes of competing in the Rio Olympics dependent on the IOC giving special dispensation at a meeting next week.
The Council of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), which had voted in March to retain the suspension first imposed in November, was meeting in Vienna to decide whether to extend the ban again after hearing from a task force that significant doping problems still existed in Russia.
If confirmed, the decision would mean that Russian athletes remain unable to compete in IAAF-sanctioned events, such as next month's European championships in Amsterdam, though some could still take part in Rio Games in August if the International Olympic Association (IOC) makes special dispensation at its own Olympic Summit on June 21. (Additional reporting by Mitch Phillips; Writing by Kevin Liffey)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.