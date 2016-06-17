Russian sports ministry: Olympics will be diminished without our athletes

MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's Sports Ministry said on Friday it was extremely disappointed by the IAAF's decision to uphold a ban of all Russian track-and-field athletes from international competition and the Rio Olympics would be diminished by their absence.

"Clean athletes' dreams are being destroyed because of the reprehensible behaviour of other athletes and officials," the ministry said in a statement.

"We have done everything possible since the ban was first imposed to regain the trust of the international community ... We have nothing to hide and feel we had met the IAAF's conditions for re-entry."

