奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 22:12 BJT

Athletics-Russia still waiting on Rio decision from Vienna meeting

VIENNA, June 17 A spokeswoman for Russia's athletics federation said on Friday she could not confirm reports that the sport's governing body, the IAAF, had decided to uphold a ban on Russia for doping less than two months before the Olympic Games in Rio.

The spokeswoman said Russian delegate Mikhail Butov was still waiting to hear the outcome of an IAAF council meeting in Vienna. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Alison Williams)

