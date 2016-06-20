Russian coach: I wouldn't compete in Olympics under neutral flag

CHEBOKSARY, Russia, June 20 Russian athletics coach Yury Borzakovsky said on Monday he would not compete under a neutral flag at the Rio Olympics in August should the Russian team not take part in the games.

"I am a patriot of my country. I would only compete under Russian flag," Borzakovsky said at an athletics event in the central Russian region of Chuvashia.

"Every athlete has his own right to decide. In case someone wants to - he is welcome to. If the (Russian athletics) federation allows - let him compete. But for me personally - I would never do it."

The Russian track and field team has been suspended from athletics events in Rio because of doping allegations. The suspension leaves open the possibility that some athletes could compete as individuals if they can demonstrate they haven't used performance enhancing drugs. (Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)