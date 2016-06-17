Athetics-Russia may appeal IAAF ban to international sports court

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
VIENNA, June 17 Russia may appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the decision by athletics' world governing body to uphold a doping ban on its track and field team, Russian athletics official Mikhail Butov told Reuters on Friday.
"We need to analyse the document. If there is a basis to do so, we will go there," Butov said when asked if Russia would take the case to the CAS, a Swiss-based organisation that settles international sporting disputes.
He was scornful of the IAAF's decision that athletes who trained outside Russia and could show they were not tainted by the Russian system might still be able to compete at the Rio Olympics as neutral competitors. "How are they supposed to do that - in a white vest?" he said. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Toby Chopra)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.