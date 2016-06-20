版本:
ARAF's Butov says no longer representing Russia at IAAF -TASS

MOSCOW, June 20 Mikhail Butov, general secretary of the Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF), said on Monday he was no longer representing Russia on the IAAF council, TASS news agency reported.

"Now as a council member I represent the international federation, not Russia," Butov said. (Reporting by Dmitry Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

