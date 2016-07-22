版本:
Russian businessmen Usmanov, Lisin should join anti-doping commission - TASS cites commission head

MOSCOW, July 22 Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Vladimir Lisin should be members of the new commission created to combat doping, the commission's head Vitaly Smirnov said on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.

He referred to the fact that Usmanov is president of the International Fencing Federation, while Lisin is president of the Russian Archery Union. (Reporting By Jason Bush)

