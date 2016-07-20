版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 19:35 BJT

Russia expects final IOC decision on Rio Games on July 24 -TASS

MOSCOW, July 20 Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov said on Wednesday he expected the International Olympic Committee to make a final decision on Russia's participation in the 2016 Rio Games on July 24, TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jason Bush)

