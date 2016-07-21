版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 18:12 BJT

Russia Rio delegation head: CAS decision devoid of logic - R-Sport

MOSCOW, July 21 The Court of Arbitration for Sport's rejection of an appeal by a group of Russian athletes against an Olympic ban was "devoid of any logic," Igor Kazikov, the head of the Russian Olympic delegation, said on Thursday, the R-Sport news agency reported.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐