Russian sportsmen named in doping scandal call claims nonsense - TV

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MOSCOW May 13 Russian skier Alexander Legkov and bobsledder Alexander Zubkov, named in doping allegations by the former head of Russia's drug testing laboratory, have rejected the claims as "nonsense and slanderous", Russia's Match TV reported on Friday.
The denials follow a report in the New York Times which cited Grigory Rodchenkov, the former laboratory head, as saying that dozens of Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, including at least 15 medal winners, were part of a state-run doping program. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova/Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.